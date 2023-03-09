India's February fuel demand up more than 5 per cent

India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, climbed by more than 5 per cent year on year in February to about 18.49 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Thursday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 8.9 per cent to 2.8 million tonnes. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales decreased 0.1 per cent to 2.39 million tonnes.