India's February fuel demand up more than 5 per cent

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 8.9 per cent to 2.8 million tonnes

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 09 2023, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 18:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, climbed by more than 5 per cent year on year in February to about 18.49 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Thursday.

Also Read | India’s energy strides need diverse policies

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 8.9 per cent to 2.8 million tonnes. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales decreased 0.1 per cent to 2.39 million tonnes.

Oil
Energy
LPG
Economy & Business
Business News
Economy

