India's forex reserves drop by $3.017 bn to $542.021 bn

India's forex reserves drop by $3.017 billion to $542.021 billion

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 02 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 19:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

After touching a lifetime high in the previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $3.017 billion to $542.021 billion in the week ended September 25, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the week ended September 18, the reserves had increased by $3.378 billion to a record $545.038 billion.

During the reporting week, the decline in the forex kitty was mainly due to a fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs decreased by $1.523 billion to $499.941 billion, the central bank data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $1.441 billion in the reporting week to $35.999 billion, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $10 million to $1.472 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by $43 million to $4.608 billion during the reporting week, as per the data. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Forex
Currency exchange value
US dollar
Rupee
Reserve Bank  of India
International Monetary Fund

What's Brewing

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 