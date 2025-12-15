<p>Have you been planning your holidays for months – travel, stay, food, sightseeing… there’s one more item to think about - your wardrobe. You don’t need to go beyond your closet to look stylish this holiday season - a few well-styled pieces can go a long way.</p><p>Here’s how you make every holiday picture-perfect.</p><p><strong>Go ethnic</strong></p><p>When your travels take you somewhere steeped in culture and history, comfort need not come at the cost of style. Enter the kurta-palazzo set - an ensemble that will carry you through your day with grace and comfort. The wide-leg palazzo lends fluidity and comfort, while the right kurta brings style.</p><p>Short kurtas tend to be good for casual outings while mid-length straight-cut kurtas are perfect for daytime exploring, offering ease and movement. For evenings, a long kurta or an Anarkali-style design creates an elegant, elongated silhouette.</p><p>A styling trick – the slit of the kurta subtly influences your proportions. Longer slits visually extend the torso, creating the illusion of height - so try this simple tweak for impressive results.</p><p><strong>Jeans and sneakers</strong></p><p>Few combinations feel as dependable as jeans and sneakers. This classic duo manages to look polished, yet effortless, no matter the destination. The secret for the right pair of jeans lies in fit and proportion. Choose a cut that flatters you rather than one that simply follows the trend. High-rise, straight or cropped, the right silhouette can transform your look. Tuck in your top when wearing wide-leg jeans to define the waist or opt for more loose layers with skinny jeans for an interesting play on proportion.</p><p>Colour and wash make a difference as well. Dark denim often spells smart casuals while light-wash jeans signal ease and informality. Pair wide-leg jeans with slightly chunkier sneakers (but avoid overly bulky soles that can weigh the look down), or opt for sleek, low-profile styles with straight or relaxed fits. The pairing of white sneakers and blue jeans remains an eternal favourite because it is casual and stylish.</p><p><strong>Skirt and Boots</strong></p><p>An evening by the beach or a night out in the city calls for a look that is relaxed, yet refined and few pairings deliver that balance quite like a skirt and boots. From mini to midi to flowing fringe skirts that dance around the ankles, this combination offers endless possibilities.</p><p>For shorter skirts, taller boots add proportion and polish, while ankle boots complement midi or maxi lengths, lending a touch of understated elegance. Play with texture to add depth. For instance, suede boots with a denim skirt creates an effortlessly mix. If you want to elongate your silhouette, try tone-on-tone dressing. Matching your boots and skirt in similar shades creates a seamless, lengthened effect.</p><p>And when it comes to balance, fuller skirts love chunky ankle boots, while sleeker cuts pair best with slim, structured footwear. Think of ankle boots as your most versatile travel companion because they are easy, stylish and perfect for both short and long hemlines while knee-high boots remain your go-to for short skirts.</p>