Shares of MapmyIndia , which powers Apple Inc's maps in the country, were set to open at a 51.5% premium in their market debut on Tuesday, after a bumper subscription at its initial public offering (IPO) last week.

MapmyIndia, also known as CE Info Systems, was at Rs 1,565 in pre-open trading, compared with its IPO price of Rs 1,033.

