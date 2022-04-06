Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices this month

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it will increase the prices of its entire model range this month amid the rise in input costs.
Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continued to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
"Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," it added. The company has planned to increase the prices in April and the hike will vary for different models.
However, the company did not disclose the quantum of the proposed price hike. MSI has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 per cent from January 2021 to March 2022 owing to the constant increase in input costs. The company sells a range of models starting from Alto to S-Cross in the domestic market.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv
Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out
Is Picasso being cancelled?
Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen
Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles
Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break
For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park
Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls
Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor