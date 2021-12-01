Nov sees second highest GST collection at Rs 1.31L cr

November sees second highest GST collection at Rs 1.31 lakh crore

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 01 2021, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 12:52 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in November topped Rs 1.31 lakh crore, which is the second highest mop up since it's implementation. 

In October, the GST collection was Rs 1.30 lakh crore. 

More to follow...

GST
India News
Economy

