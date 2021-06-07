Rupee surges 19 paise to close at 72.80 against US dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated by 19 paise to settle at 72.80 against the US dollar on Monday, buoyed by persistent foreign fund inflows into capital markets.

Besides, softening crude oil prices also strengthened domestic forex market sentiment.

However, stronger dollar overseas against key rivals capped the rupee's gain, according to forex traders.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.85 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.74 and a low of 72.88.

It finally ended at 72.80 against the American currency, a rise of 19 paise over its previous close.

"Capital markets witness a steady inflow in June giving positive support to the rupee. On the dollar Index front, the base currency has seen some minor support formation near 89.70-90.00 which has kept the rupee rise to a limit… Going ahead rupee can be seen in the range of 72.65-73.25," Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said.

Foreign investors have infused close to Rs 8,000 crore into Indian equities in the first four trading sessions of this month (June 1-4) as risk-on sentiment improved amid rapidly falling new Covid cases and robust corporate earnings.

"With Covid numbers rapidly falling, more foreign investors are feeling comfortable investing in the Indian economy," Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww, said.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 228.46 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 52,328.51, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 81.40 points or 0.52 per cent to 15,751.65.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 90.17.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.63 per cent to $71.44 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 186.46 crore, as per exchange data.