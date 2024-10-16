AI adoption can add Rs 33.8 lakh crore worth of value to India's economy by 2030: Google report

<p>The World's most populous country India with more than 65 per cent under the age of 35, has quickly evolved from being the Information Technology (IT) outsourcing powerhouse into a major innovative technology hub.</p><p>For instance, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has revolutionised cashless transactions worldwide. India has overtaken developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, Russia and even China in terms of digital transactions.</p><p>While the 1901-2000 period is called as American century, India, which is now brimming with a youthful <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/startup">start-up ecosystem</a>, is poised to be the most dominant country of the 21st century.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> in its latest report 'An AI Opportunity Agenda for India' has shown a glimpse into how responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology can further drive economic growth opportunities for the subcontinent.</p>.AI will play big role in Google India's ops in next 20 years, says MD.<p>Already, private companies and government agencies are collaborating to make good use of AI to solve problems in key sectors such as agriculture and healthcare.</p><p>For instance, AgroStar which offers an AI-powered platform is helping farmers with limited sources to boost crop yields and encourage sustainable practices in India.</p>.Google to launch Agricultural Landscape Understanding (ALU) Research API soon in India.<p>Similarly in healthcare, AI is being utilised to diagnose diseases, deliver personalised care, and expand access to medical help to wider regions.</p><p>Local AI start-up ARMMAN (Advancing Reduction In Mortality And Morbidity Of Mothers, Children And Neonates) in partnership with Google is offering important information and medical help to pregnant women and young mothers to reduce infant mortality rate.</p>.Apollo Hospitals, Google Cloud to deliver gen AI-powered healthcare service .<p>"A comprehensive and responsible approach to AI can unlock significant economic growth and societal progress. The potential economic impact of AI in India is substantial - reports estimate that at least Rs 33.8 lakh crore of economic value from AI adoption can be achieved in India in 2030. While these achievements signify a promising beginning, unlocking the full potential of AI hinges on the strategic decisions we make today," Google report says.</p><p>The report adds that the government should continue investing in building infrastructure and come out with a well-structured AI policy.</p><p>Also, offer opportunities to youth to improve their skill sets and be AI-ready to join workforce, </p><p>And, like UPI usage, encourage widespread adoption of AI and accessibility to people.</p>.Google Maps to mark flyovers, narrow roads in India with AI-powered features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>