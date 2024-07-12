Costly vegetables push retail inflation to 4-month high of 5.08% in June

New Delhi: Retail inflation increased to four-month high of 5.08 per cent in June as food items, including vegetables became dearer, according to government data released on Friday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was on a decline since January, before rising again in June.

The CPI-based retail inflation was 4.8 per cent in May 2024 and 4.87 per cent in June 2023.

The previous high was in February at 5.09 per cent.