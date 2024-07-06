Explained | What is Angel Tax? Here's why DPIIT is against it

Angel tax refers to the income tax that the government levies on funding raised by unlisted companies, or startups, if their valuation exceeds the company's fair market value.

Why is it called Angel Tax?

The tax is so called because it mostly impacts angel investors or investors who put their money in start-ups or new ventures. It was first introduced in the 2012 Union Budget by the then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee under the UPA-II regime to deter money laundering.

In 2018, however the NDA government issued a notification under Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, exempting startups in cases where the total investment including funding from angel investors did not exceed Rs 10 crore.

The startups were required to get approval from an inter- ministerial board as well an a certificate from a merchant banker to avail the exemption.

Why is DPIIT against Angel Tax?

The Economic Times reports that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has made a recommendation to remove the Angel Tax after consulting with the start-up sector.

DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed on July 4 that the department has called for the removal of Angel tax ahead of the 2024-25 budget to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.