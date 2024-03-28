Explained | What would Japanese intervention to boost a weak yen look like?

Tokyo: Japanese authorities are facing renewed pressure to combat a sustained depreciation in the yen, as traders drive down the currency on expectations that any further interest rate hikes by the central bank will be slow in forthcoming.

The yen rallied after Tokyo issued on Wednesday its strongest warning to date on the chance of imminent intervention, coming off a 34-year low of 151.97 to the dollar hit earlier in the day.

Below are details on how yen-buying intervention works: