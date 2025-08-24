Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Between admiration and temptation

Tabernaemontana divaricata, also called Nandibatlu, Nandiyavattai, Chandni, Crepe Jasmine or Moonbeam, stood in full bloom, its white pinwheel flowers bright against glossy green leaves. The ground beneath it was carpeted in white.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 20:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 20:14 IST
Arts & CultureSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us