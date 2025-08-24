Menu
Vittorio Sella: Poet of the peaks

Born in 1859, Sella was not only a photographer but also an explorer, an artist and a storyteller of the mountains. His journeys into the Himalayas were gruelling; they demanded immense physical and technical skill.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 20:17 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 20:17 IST
