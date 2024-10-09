Festive hopes fade for India's gold industry after price surge

<p>Mumbai: A rebound in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">gold</a> prices to a record peak has dashed the Indian bullion industry's expectations of a lucrative festival season after their hopes were boosted by a deep cut in import duty two months ago to the lowest in a decade.</p>.<p>"Everyone was feeling positive about demand after the duty cut since we were seeing a spike in interest, and it really made us think the festival season would be amazing," Prithviraj Kothari, president of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), said.</p>.<p>"But with prices bouncing back right before the festivals, demand might end up being 20% lower than usual in terms of volume."</p>.Muthoot Finance's flagship gold loans can be availed using Google Pay.<p>The festive season in India, the world's biggest gold consumer after China, traditionally has been the time when people buy the most gold. It is considered auspicious as a present at weddings and during festivals such as Diwali and Dussehra. This year, Dussehra (Dasara) is on October 12, and Diwali (Deepavali) will be celebrated in late October.</p>.<p>Kothari said buying habits were shifting, with consumers spreading their purchases throughout the year and focusing on price rather than waiting for special occasions.</p>.<p>Since last year's festive season, prices have risen by more than a quarter. Consumers' spending power has not kept pace, Amit Modak, chief executive of PN Gadgil and Sons, a Pune-based jeweller, said.</p>.<p>"Consumers are opting for lighter, more affordable jewellery to stay within budget," he said.</p>.<p><strong>Duty Cut and Market Adjustments</strong></p>.<p>In late July, India cut import duties on gold to 6 per cent from 15 per cent, bringing local prices down to a four-month low of Rs 67,400 rupees ($803.16) per 10 grams. Since then, they have risen by 13.2 per cent to a record high of 76,331 rupees, tracking a rally in global markets.</p>.<p>After the duty cut, demand was robust, and jewellers made big bookings with jewellery manufacturers for deliveries ahead of the festive season, Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.</p>.<p>"But now, jewellers are not taking delivery of the entire booked quantity. Many jewellers are taking delivery of only half of their bookings," Jain said.</p>.<p>A Kolkata-based jewellery manufacturer, who asked not to be named, said jewellers were avoiding stocking heavy, more expensive, jewellery that was less in demand.</p>.<p>Dealers have also reduced the premium they are charging compared with following the duty cut to try to spur demand.</p>.Gold prices retreat from record level amid weak global trend.<p>Indian dealers this week charged a premium of up to $3 an ounce over official domestic prices, – inclusive of 6 per cent import and 3 per cent sales levies, down from the premium of up to $20 in last week of July.</p>.<p>In August, India's gold imports surged by 216 per cent versus the previous month to 136 metric tons as jewellers anticipated strong festive demand.</p>.<p>The subsequent price surge led imports to drop 60 tons in September, dealers have estimated. ($1 = 83.9180 Indian rupees)</p>