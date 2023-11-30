JOIN US
business

Fiscal deficit touches 45% of full-year target in October

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 8.03 lakh crore during the April-October period of 2023-24.
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 12:58 IST

New Delhi: The government's fiscal deficit at the end of October touched 45 per cent of the full-year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Thursday.

In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 45.6 per cent of the budget estimates of 2022-23.

For 2023-24, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 17.86 lakh crore or 5.9 per cent of the GDP.

(Published 30 November 2023, 12:58 IST)
