<p>Mumbai: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forex-reserve">forex reserves</a> dropped USD 5.623 billion to USD 689.733 billion for the week ended October 31, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.</p>.<p>The overall reserves had declined by USD 6.925 billion to USD 695.355 billion.</p>.<p>For the week ended October 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 1.957 billion to USD 564.591 billion, the data released on Friday showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.<p>The value of the gold reserves declined by USD 3.81 billion to USD 101.726 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 19 million to USD 18.644 billion, the apex bank noted.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imf">IMF</a> increased by USD 164 million to USD 4.772 billion in the reporting week, according to the data.</p>