GDP numbers mystifying, they don't add up: Ex-CEA Subramanian alleges discrepancy

New Delhi: Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Friday said India's latest GDP numbers are 'absolutely mystifying' and difficult to comprehend.

India's economy grew by better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the final three months of 2023 - the fastest pace in one-and-half years.

"I want to be honest with you that the latest GDP numbers, I just simply can not understand them.

"I say that with genuine respect and things. They are absolutely mystifying. They don't add up. I don't know what they mean," Subramanian said while speaking at the India Today conclave.