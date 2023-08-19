Govt imposes 40% export duty on onions to check inflation, bolster domestic market

The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices.

The export duty, which is the first time ever on onion, has been imposed as the retail sale price of the kitchen staple, according to government data, touched Rs 37/kg on Saturday in Delhi.

The Finance Ministry through a Customs notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

Between April 1 and August 4 this fiscal, 9.75 lakh tonne of onions have been exported from the country. The top three importing countries in value terms are Bangladesh, Malaysia and the UAE.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said in order to increase the availability of onions in the domestic market especially in view of the upcoming festival season, the government has decided to impose a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions.

"It was also being noticed that there was a sharp rise in exports in the recent past," Singh said.