GST rate rationalisation: GoM discusses pruning 12% slab, next meeting on Oct 20

"The average tax rate under GST has fallen to 11.56 per cent in 2024. West Bengal has suggested that the decision taken at the 23rd meeting of the GST Council in which tax rates were slashed on 178 items by pruning the 28 per cent slab should be revisited. This would help to garner more revenues while at the same time give relief to common man by bringing items down to 5 per cent," Bhattacharya told PTI.