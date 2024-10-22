IMF retains India GDP forecasts as post-pandemic demand dissipates

“Despite a sharp and synchronized tightening of monetary policy around the world, the global economy has remained unusually resilient throughout the disinflationary process, avoiding a global recession,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s Economic Counsellor, said.

In his preface to the WEO report, Gourinchas said that global growth is projected to hold steady at 3.2%in 2024 and 2025, even though a few countries, especially low-income developing countries, have seen sizable downside growth revisions, often as a result of increased conflicts.

While the global decline in inflation is a major milestone, downside risks are rising and now dominate the outlook, including an escalation in regional conflicts, monetary policy remaining tight for too long, a possible resurgence of financial market volatility with adverse effects on sovereign debt markets, a deeper growth slowdown in China, and the continued ratcheting up of protectionist policies, he said.