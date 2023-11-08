India Inc not facing much problems because of Middle East conflict: CRISIL Ratings

Mumbai: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, confined mainly to the Gaza region now, has not impacted India Inc much, according to CRISIL Ratings.

It has caused only negligible disruption in India’s trade so far.

Some sectors such as fertilisers and diamonds — both cut and polished — may see a slight, but manageable, impact, while for most others the impact will be insignificant.

But the conflict has driven up prices of gold and crude oil. “Their trajectories will bear watching, especially crude oil, given India’s high dependence on its import. Also, elevated crude oil prices have a cascading impact on a host of other sectors that consume the oil itself or linked raw materials,” according to the report released on Tuesday evening.

India’s trade with Israel is relatively low, accounting for 1.9 per cent of total exports and 0.3 per cent of total imports last fiscal. The merchandise exports mainly comprise polished diamonds and petroleum products, including refined hydrocarbons, while imports largely comprise industrial equipment, fertilizers, rough diamonds and precious stones.