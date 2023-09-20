India Ratings ups FY24 growth estimate to 6.2%

Retail inflation will soften, and the headline CPI will come at 5.5 per cent in FY24, the agency said, adding that financial conditions will remain tight. The agency said meeting the 5.9 per cent fiscal deficit target will be a challenge for the government, pointing at the gross tax collection growth at just 2.8 per cent in the first four months of the fiscal year as against a 10.4 per cent estimated in the Budget.