India working to prevent disruption of ethanol supplies for petrol blending

India's goal of raising ethanol blending in petrol to 20 per cent from 2025/26 remains intact, Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain said.

Patchy rains in the western state of Maharashtra and southern state of Karnataka have raised concerns about this year's sugar output, resulting in the government's directive to sugar mills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, and is encouraging industries to switch to cleaner options including the mixing of biogas with natural gas, the use of bio diesel, and producing ethanol from grain and farm waste.

Indian state-run oil firms have announced plans for 12 plants in several states to produce ethanol using farm waste.