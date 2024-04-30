Indian economy likely to grow over 7% in 2024-25: Economic think tank NCAER

According to NCAER, GST collections reached Rs 1.8 lakh crore in March, the second best since its rollout in 2017, while UPI recorded 13.4 billion transactions (in volume) in March 2024, the highest since its introduction, registering a growth of 55.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.