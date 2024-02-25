Indians spending less on food, more on discretionary items: Household Consumption Expenditure Survey

The government denied suggestions it was withholding the data because they showed weak consumption trends.

The new survey will form the basis of a review of India's consumer price inflation index.

Spending on food fell to 46 per cent of monthly consumption for rural consumers from nearly 53 per cent in 2011-12, while in urban areas it fell to 39 per cent from 43 per cent.

Indians are spending less on cereals, including wheat and rice, and pulses, but more on beverages, refreshments and processed food.

Among non-food items, consumers are spending more on conveyance, consumer services and durable goods, like televisions and fridges. The results come before India goes to the polls in an election to be held by May, with Modi seeking a rare third term.

While the Indian economy is forecast to grow at a world-beating 7.3 per cent in the fiscal year that started in April and 7 per cent next fiscal year, large parts of the population living in rural areas face stagnant incomes and high inflation.