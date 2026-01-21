<p>Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 61 paise to an all-time low of 91.58 against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dollar">American</a> currency in intraday trade on Wednesday, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows amid a cautious global mood.</p>.<p>Forex traders said heightened tensions with Europe over the Greenland issue and potential tariffs have led investors to adopt a cautious stance.</p>.<p>Moreover, a negative trend in the domestic market further dented investor sentiments.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.05 and lost ground to trade at an all-time low of 91.58 against the greenback, down 61 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at a record low of 90.97 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>On December 16, 2025, the rupee reached its previous lowest intra-day level of 91.14 and its lowest closing level of 90.93 against the American currency.</p>.<p>"Donald Trump's Greenland threats are shaking some of the established global order that has underpinned economic and defence cooperation between major economies/allies over the last several decades.</p>.<p>"Geopolitics is by far having a greater impact on asset price movement than any particular data point," IFA Global said in a research note.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 98.56.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.11 per cent lower at USD 64.20 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex was trading 266.58 points lower at 81,913.89, while Nifty declined 83.10 points to 25,149.40.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,938.33 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. </p>