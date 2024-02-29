India's basmati rice exports to fall as Pakistan's surge

Mumbai: India's basmati rice exports are likely to fall in 2024 after nearing a record high last year, as rival Pakistan is offering the grain at competitive prices amid a rebound in production, industry officials said.

India and Pakistan are the leading exporters of the premium long-grain variety of rice, famous for its aroma, to countries such as Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

India's exports of basmati rice surged 11.5 per cent from a year earlier to 4.9 million metric tons in 2023, just shy of the record high of 5 million tons hit in 2020, on lower supplies from Pakistan and stocking efforts by importing countries, industry officials said.

Basmati rice shipments helped the world's biggest rice exporter to garner a record $5.4 billion in 2023, up nearly 21 per cent from the previous year, because of higher prices, government data showed.

"Last year, buyers were hustling to stock up when Pakistan was facing production issues. This year, however, Pakistan offers lower prices than India due to increased production," Vijay Setia, a leading exporter based in Haryana state of India, said.