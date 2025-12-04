Menu
BNHS to reintroduce slender-billed vulture and white-rumped vulture in Assam in 2026

BNHS scientists plan to release the Slender-billed and White-rumped vultures in Assam in the new year, January 2026.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 17:25 IST
Slender-billed Vultures at Rani of BNHS.

Published 04 December 2025, 17:25 IST
