Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt to ease release of vehicles seized for illegal cattle transport

The Act will be amended to include the option of providing an indemnity bond for the release of seized vehicles.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 17:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacattle

Follow us on :

Follow Us