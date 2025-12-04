<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment that will allow vehicles, used for illegal transport of cattle, to be released on an indemnity bond. </p><p>At present, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, requires a bank guarantee for the release of vehicles seized during unauthorised cattle transport. </p><p>“The seized vehicle could be released only if the amount of the present value of the vehicle is deposited in the bank and a bank guarantee is issued. It is difficult for the small vehicle owners to get a bank guarantee for the release of their vehicles priced between Rs 3-5 lakh and above,” the department of animal husbandry said in a note. </p>.Karnataka Cabinet clears law against 'evil' social boycott, accused to be slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine, 3 years jail.<p>The Act will be amended to include the option of providing an indemnity bond for the release of seized vehicles. </p><p>In October 2022, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">High Court</a> ordered the release of seized vehicles on an indemnity bond. Citing this, the government is amending the law.</p><p>The previous BJP government introduced the stringent 2020 Act, which replaced a 1964 law. The old law allowed slaughter of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes aged over 12 years or if they were unfit for breeding or did not yield milk. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> government’s law imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows. The only slaughter allowed is of terminally-ill cattle. Also, buffaloes above the age of 13 years can be slaughtered with permission. </p><p>The existing law prohibits transportation of any cattle from any place within the state to any other place within the state or outside for slaughter.</p>