India’s external debt climbs to USD 747.2 billion at June-end: RBI

<p>Mumbai: India's external debt stood at USD 747.2 billion at the end of June 2025, an increase of USD 11.2 billion over its level at March-end 2025, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Tuesday.</p><p>The external debt to GDP ratio moderated to 18.9 per cent at the end of June 2025 from 19.1 per cent at the end of March 2025.</p><p>It said that valuation loss due to the depreciation of the US dollar vis-a-vis the Indian rupee and other major currencies such as yen, the euro and SDR amounted to USD 5.1 billion.</p><p>Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by USD 6.2 billion instead of USD 11.2 billion at the end of June 2025 over March-end 2025.</p><p>Releasing 'India’s External Debt as at the end of June 2025' data, the RBI said that at the end of June 2025, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was USD 611.7 billion, recording an increase of USD 10.3 billion over its level at March-end 2025.</p><p>The share of short-term debt (with original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt declined to 18.1 per cent at June-end 2025 from 18.3 per cent a quarter ago.</p><p>Similarly, the ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to foreign exchange reserves decreased to 19.4 per cent at the end of June 2025 against 20.1 per cent at the end of March 2025.</p>.Stock markets end marginally lower in volatile trade ahead of RBI rate decision; fall for seventh day.<p>US dollar-denominated debt remained the largest component of India's external debt, with a share of 53.8 per cent at June-end 2025, followed by debt denominated in the Indian rupee (30.6 per cent), yen (6.6 per cent), SDR (4.6 per cent), and euro (3.5 per cent).</p><p>The RBI said outstanding debt of the general government decreased, while non-government debt increased at the end of June 2025 over March-end 2025.</p><p>The share of outstanding debt of non-financial corporations in total external debt was the highest at 35.9 per cent, followed by deposit-taking corporations (except the central bank), general government and other financial corporations.</p><p>Loans remained the largest component of external debt, with a share of 34.8 per cent, followed by currency and deposits (23 per cent), trade credit and advances (17.7 per cent) and debt securities (16.8 per cent).</p><p>Debt service (principal repayments and interest payments) stood at 6.6 per cent of current receipts at June-end 2025, the same as March-end 2025.</p>