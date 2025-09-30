Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

India’s external debt climbs to USD 747.2 billion at June-end: RBI

Despite the rise, the debt-to-GDP ratio eased to 18.9%, with short-term debt share declining and loans continuing as the largest component of India’s external liabilities.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 14:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 14:26 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIUSDJune

Follow us on :

Follow Us