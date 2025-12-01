Calls grow to boycott 'Dhurandhar' as Ranveer’s 'unnecessary' mimicry of Daiva sparks controversy
"Chavundi is the sacred Daiva of the Tulu people, a revered Goddess, not some Halloween ghost. Yet you mocked sacred beliefs and laughed. This isn’t “entertainment", it’s cultural ignorance and arrogance, said a user.
Rishab Shetty NEVER laughed when Chapri Ranveer Singh mocked our sacred Chavundi Daiva on stage. He warned him instantly and stood firm for our faith. Those viral clips are maliciously edited to spread lies!@RanveerOfficial – Apologise to all Hindus and to Chavundi Daiva RIGHT… pic.twitter.com/er62rM2cE5