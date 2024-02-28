India's Q3 GDP may slide to 6.7-6.9% on poor farm sector performance: SBI Research

Mumbai: The Indian economy is likely to grow at 6.7-6.9 per cent in December quarter FY24 as compared to 7.6 per cent growth in the second quarter on poor performance in the farm sector, a report by SBI Research said on Wednesday.

The report comes a day ahead of the release of official GDP data for the third quarter of 2023-24 financial year.

India retained the tag of the world's fastest-growing major economy, with its GDP expanding by a faster-than-expected rate of 7.6 per cent in September quarter on booster shots from government spending and manufacturing.

The 6.7-6.9 per cent growth forecast by SBI Research is lower than the Reserve Bank of India's 7 per cent growth projection for the quarter. SBI Research has projected Q4 GDP at 6.8 per cent.

SBI Research said the biggest reason for the lower growth forecast is the very poor show by the farm sector as, barring fisheries, the whole sector is badly affected.