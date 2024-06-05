Rohit Sharma tried to persuade Rahul Dravid to stay on as India coach

India captain Rohit Sharma said he tried to persuade Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach after the Twenty20 World Cup.

Dravid's contract expires at the end of June and the former captain said on Monday he had no plans to re-apply for the position, with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) having advertised the vacancy since early May.

The 51-year-old took over the national team following the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup, replacing Ravi Shastri, and Rohit told reporters on Tuesday that Dravid was a big role model for the team.

"He was my first captain, and then I've seen him play while I was just coming into the team," he said at the T20 World Cup, where India plays their opening match against Ireland in New York later on Wednesday.