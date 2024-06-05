Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Sit in Opposition or stake claim to form govt? I.N.D.I.A. bloc to decide on June 5

Insisting that the voters did not give a complete majority to any single party, particularly the BJP that sought votes on the basis of "one person, one face", he said, "this is their (BJP's) political and moral defeat."

“Our bank accounts were seized and a campaign was launched against our leaders. Yet, the Congress carried out a positive election campaign raising issues such as inflation, unemployment, farmers’ and workers’ distress, misuse of Constitutional institutions,” Kharge said.