India's seafood exports up in volume terms; dip in value in 2023-24: Commerce ministry

New Delhi: India's seafood exports have recorded a growth of 3 per cent in volume terms, but a decline of about 8 per cent in value during the last financial year, according to the data of the commerce ministry.

Exports in volume terms have increased to 17,81,602 MT (tonnes) worth USD 7.38 billion during 2023-24 as against 17,35,286 MT (USD 8.0 billion) in 2022-23.

"India recorded an all-time high export in terms of volume by shipping 17,81,602 MT of seafood...despite the several challenges in its major export markets like the USA, European Union and the UK," D V Swamy, Chairman of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), said.