Industrial production rises by 3.1% in September

Manufacturing sector posted a growth of 3.9 per cent year-on-year during the month under review while mining and electricity registered a sluggish expansion of 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.
Gyanendra Keshri
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 04:12 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 04:12 IST
Business NewsEconomyIndustrial production

