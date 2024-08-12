Inflation declines to five-year low of 3.54% in July

Inflation in the food basket was 5.42 per cent in July, down from 9.36 per cent in June, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The last time inflation was below 4 per cent was in September 2019.

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that the CPI inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.