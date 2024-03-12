Current account deficit of Q3 may widen to 1.2%, improvement likely in March quarter

Mumbai: The current account deficit (CAD) is likely to widen to 1.2 per cent or $11 billion of the GDP in October-December FY24 as compared to 1 per cent in the previous quarter, India Ratings said in a report.

In the year-ago period, CAD was 2 per cent of the GDP.

A current account deficit occurs when a country's expenditure in imports is more than its income from exports of goods and services.

The report further said the CAD percentage may narrow in Q4 as it sees some nascent signs of a pick-up in global economic activity which will lead to better export numbers.

The global manufacturing purchasing managers index expanded for the first time in 17 months in February to 50.3. The expansion was stronger in the US and emerging economies, barring the European region, according to the report.

The agency expects merchandise exports to increase to around $117 billion in Q4, up 2 per cent on-year, which will be a seven-quarter high.