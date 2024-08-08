RBI keeps policy interest rates unchanged for 9th time in a row

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep the key policy interest rates unchanged for the ninth time in a row and once again emphasised on bringing the headline retail inflation down to 4 per cent on a sustainable basis.

The 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI took the decision to maintain a status quo on policy interest rates with a majority of 4:2.

The repo rate, the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, has been kept unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate also remains unchanged at 6.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 per cent. These policy rates, which determine liquidity in the Indian banking system and affect lending and borrowing rates by commercial banks and other financial institutions, were last hiked in February 2023.

The MPC also decided by a majority of 4 out of 6 members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the decisions of the MPC's third bi-monthly meet of the current financial year.

The Monetary Policy Committee's decision is largely on the expected lines. "The RBI expectedly kept rates and stance unchanged with unambiguous focus being retained on inflation," said Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank.