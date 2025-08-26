Optimistic India all set for Jamil era

<p>Bengaluru: Newly-appointed head coach Khalid Jamil brushed aside any concerns over missing out on players from Mohun Bagan while announcing India’s 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup, starting August 29 in Tajikistan.</p>.<p>Economical with his words, Jamil remained in character while offering he was happy to work with the “available” resources at his disposal. </p>.<p>“Whatever resources I have or available, we have to deal with them. The attitude of the seniors has been very good. I have full support from everybody and never felt any difficulty,” Jamil said while addressing the media here on Monday. </p>.<p>Another notable name that was missing from the squad was talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri but Jamil cleared the air and left the door ajar for the veteran's return in the future.</p>.Thinking beyond numbers.<p>“After this match, Sunil will be available. If he is fit, he is most welcome.” </p>.<p>After being dropped under Manolo Marquez, Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu returned to the fold having gained Jamil's trust. Anwar Ali, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam and Jithin MS, who joined the camp after club duties, have all been picked. </p>.<p>New faces in Muhammed Uvais (Punjab FC) and Manvir Singh (Jamshedpur FC), who impressed in the 10-day camp in the City, have also made the cut. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Impending issues</strong></span></p>.<p>The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, who was also in attendance at the press conference, said that players and staff’s livelihoods are at stake and the governing body is in talks with ISL stakeholders after getting a go-ahead from the Supreme Court to have discussions over the Masters Right Agreement (MRA).</p>.<p>"The AIFF is in continuous talks with the stakeholders to ensure livelihoods are not affected. And we will all come together to find a solution. I am very hopeful that with everyone’s co-operation, we would be able to find a way," said Chaubey.</p>.<p>The AIFF was pushed to move India’s all-important AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Singapore after the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru was stripped of its hosting rights after reportedly failing to obtain Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) clearance.</p>.<p>AIFF Vice-president and Karnataka State Football Association President NA Haris said that it was disappointing and considered it as an opportunity lost but assured all strict measures were being carried out to bring football back. He also announced plans to build a new stadium. </p>.<p>"It is a stadium for all sports. It is an athletic area. Everyone has to work together. We are very sad that the match is going somewhere else. We are not at all happy. But it was not in our hands. It was not under our control. And soon, KSFA will have a very good stadium coming up in Bangalore. We are working on that also," said Haris. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>India squad: Goalkeepers:</strong></span> Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Defenders:</strong></span> Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Midfielders:</strong></span> Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Forwards:</strong></span> Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh</p>