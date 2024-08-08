Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

LIVE
RBI MPC Meet Live: Central bank likely to keep repo rate unchanged

Good morning! The Reserve Bank of India is expected to reveal the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision on the repo rate at 10 am today. The rates have remained unchanged since February 2023. Stay tuned to track all the updates on the MPC meeting here with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 03:05 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
03:0108 Aug 2024

The RBI has kept repo rate at 6.5 per cent since February 2023

02:4908 Aug 2024

RBI likely to hold rates, may sound more confident of reaching inflation target

02:4908 Aug 2024

Where to watch RBI Governor's MPC address online

08:3108 Aug 2024

The RBI has kept repo rate at 6.5 per cent since February 2023

08:1908 Aug 2024

RBI likely to hold rates, may sound more confident of reaching inflation target

The Reserve Bank is expected to hold its key rates at the forthcoming policy review, but may sound more confident about reaching its 4 per cent inflation objective.

08:1908 Aug 2024

Where to watch RBI Governor's MPC address online

The MPC meeting announcement will be streamed on RBI's official YouTube channel.

It can also be watched on the central bank's Facebook and Twitter pages.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the Monetary Policy at 10 am.

Published 08 August 2024, 03:05 IST
Business NewsShaktikanta DasRBIReserve Bank of Indiarepo rateMPC

Follow us on :

Follow Us