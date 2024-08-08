RBI MPC Meet Live: Central bank likely to keep repo rate unchanged
Good morning! The Reserve Bank of India is expected to reveal the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision on the repo rate at 10 am today. The rates have remained unchanged since February 2023. Stay tuned to track all the updates on the MPC meeting here with DH!
Highlights
The RBI has kept repo rate at 6.5 per cent since February 2023
RBI likely to hold rates, may sound more confident of reaching inflation target
Where to watch RBI Governor's MPC address online
The Reserve Bank is expected to hold its key rates at the forthcoming policy review, but may sound more confident about reaching its 4 per cent inflation objective.
The MPC meeting announcement will be streamed on RBI's official YouTube channel.
It can also be watched on the central bank's Facebook and Twitter pages.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the Monetary Policy at 10 am.
Published 08 August 2024, 03:05 IST