RBI projects real GPD growth for FY24-25 at 7.2%; keeps repo rate unchanged

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rate unchanged on Friday in a widely expected move as robust economic growth continues to provide space to focus on bringing down inflation towards its medium-term target of 4 per cent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which consists of three RBI and three external members, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for an eighth straight policy meeting.

Four out of six MPC members voted in favour of the repo rate decision, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his statement.

The central bank wants to ensure that inflation aligns with the target of 4 per cent, Das said.

India's economy, Asia's third-largest, grew faster than expected in the first quarter but a surprising outcome in the recently concluded national elections rattled markets. A weakened mandate for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has raised concerns about a slower pace of fiscal consolidation alongside higher welfare spending.

All but one of 72 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the MPC to hold the repo rate steady at 6.50 per cent. Most economists believe the 6.50 per cent rate is the peak of the current monetary cycle.