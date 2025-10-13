Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Retail inflation in September slips to 1.54%

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was 5.49 per cent in September 2024.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 11:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 11:17 IST
India NewsEconomyInflationRetail inflation

Follow us on :

Follow Us