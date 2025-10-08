Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Rupee rises 2 paise to 88.75 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee fell 3 paise to close at 88.77 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 04:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 04:59 IST
India NewsRupeeUS dollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us