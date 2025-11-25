<p>Surajpur (Chhattisgarh): A teacher of a private school in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a>'s Surajpur attempted to "discipline" her five-year-old student by allegedly hanging him from a tree with a rope tied to his t-shirt, prompting the authorities to issue a show-cause notice to the institution's management, officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>The woman teacher involved in the incident that took place at a school in Narayanpur village under Ramanuj Nagar block last week has since been dismissed, they said.</p><p>In a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the child, a student of kindergarten, can be seen hanging from a tree with his T-shirt tied to a rope fastened to a branch, while two women at the scene are heard reprimanding the person recording the act.</p>.Teen hangs herself in Chhattisgarh school; principal held after suicide note alleges molestation.<p>Surajpur District Education Officer (DEO) Ajay Mishra said that after the clip surfaced on social media on Monday, a team from the education department was dispatched to the school.</p><p>Based on the preliminary report, a show-cause notice was issued to the school management, seeking a response within two days, he said, adding that further action will be taken according to the rules after the school submits its response.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, school director Subhash Shivhare attempted to justify the act, saying the teacher had tried to discipline the child.</p><p>"I was not present at the time of the incident. I arrived today after receiving information about it and a call from the DEO's office. The teacher attempted to hang the child using his T-shirt from a tree to scare him and make him study," he said.</p><p>He further claimed that the child had been disturbing the class and hitting other students, and that the teacher attempted to discipline him.</p>