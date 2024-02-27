Study shows dip in Chinese takeovers amid European investment concerns

Berlin: China's economic challenges paired with wariness towards Chinese investment in Europe contributed to a decline in the number of takeovers by Chinese buyers on the continent last year, according to a study by auditing and consulting company EY.

The number of company takeovers by Chinese entities in Europe fell from 139 in 2022 to 119 in 2023, said the study, which was published on Tuesday.

In Germany, the number increased from 26 to 28 but was significantly lower than the record year 2016 when there were 68 Chinese acquisitions in Europe's largest economy.