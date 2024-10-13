Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Support price for natural farming products announced in Himachal Pradesh

Around 6,438 farmers have adopted natural farming in Bilaspur district, of which 5,505 have been registered in the Sitara portal and the maize grown by natural method.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 08:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 08:22 IST
India NewsAgriculturefarmingHimachal Pradeshnaturalorganic farmingorganic farmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us