<p>Bengaluru: In an attempt to curb traffic congestion at the Marathahalli Bridge Junction, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has announced traffic diversions on certain routes. The new rules will be implemented from December 22 on a trial basis.</p><p>As per the new advisory, vehicles coming in from Devarabeesanahalli and Kadubeesanahalli towards Marathahalli Bridge Junction (from KLM service Road) will not be allowed to turn right towards Varthur and Whitefield.</p><p>Additionally, the median at Tulsi Theatre Junction, will be closed and vehicles coming from Marathahalli will not be allowed to take a U-turn at Doddanekundi Junction.</p><p>As an alternate route, vehicles from Devarabeesanahalli and Kadubeesanahalli going towards Varthur and Kundalahalli can take the outer ring road, take U-turn at Karthik Nagar Junction, and proceed via Kalamandir Service Road to reach Varthur Main Road.</p><p>Vehicles going to KR Puram from Marathahalli, Kundalahalli can take a right turn at Doddanekundi main road junction and proceed through the main road towards Karthik Nagar Junction towards the Outer Ring Road.</p>