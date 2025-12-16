<p>Bengaluru: In an extreme case of a digital arrest scam, a Bengaluru woman was forced to sell two plots and an apartment and transfer Rs 2.05 crore to cybercriminals who impersonated law enforcement officials and accused her of involvement in illegal activities.</p><p>The 57-year-old victim from Vignana Nagar in East Bengaluru was held under constant surveillance for six months from June 2025 before she realised she had been cheated. She told police she was a lecturer and that she had been living in her current address with her son for the last 10 years.</p>.Karnataka unveils new digital e-stamp paper system, minister says will help to curb fraud.<p>According to the FIR, on June 19, she received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be from Blue Dart courier and told her that there was a package linked to her Aadhar card in Mumbai containing drugs, and she would be picked up shortly by the Mumbai police.</p><p>She was next connected to people who impersonated the Mumbai police and was told that she could only go out after the verification process. Next, they made her install video calling apps to keep her under their surveillance.</p><p>“In the first week, they were continuously monitoring me on WhatsApp and Teams. Initially, they spoke with me in English. But they are not good at English, and later, they came to know that I knew Hindi, so they started to talk in Hindi as well. In the video call, they appeared in police uniform in the ranks of Inspector and DCP,” the woman was quoted as saying in the FIR.</p><p>She further claimed that the impersonators began demanding money, failing which her son’s life would be in danger. “Hence, for money, I sold two plots in Malur, Kolar, at a very low price. I also sold one apartment in Vignana Nagar. I also took a bank loan and paid all the money to them,” the woman told the police.</p><p>On November 27, the cybercriminals told her to visit the police station for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and that her money would be returned. The woman then realised she fell for the digital arrest scam, the FIR noted. The Whitefield Cybercrime Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.</p>