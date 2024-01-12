Timely, proactive regulatory measures of RBI in last 4-5 yrs led to banking system turnaround: Guv Das

Citing 'multiple crises' -- the fall of IL&FS in October 2018, the pandemic, and the Ukraine war from February 2022, Das said, "In the past five years, the RBI has taken a series of initiatives on the regulatory and supervisory fronts, while banks themselves, to their credit, responded to these challenges by strengthening their internal defence mechanisms. As a result, there has been a gradual and consistent turnaround in the banking system."

All key indicators of banks -- capital adequacy, asset quality, and profitability have improved in the past four years, he said, adding that credit growth is now broad-based and backed by strong fundamentals of banks and also non-banks.